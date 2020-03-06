Don Ferber: Sanders unelectable? Unfathomable

Dear Editor: Paul Fanlund stated that Bernie Sanders is “unelectable,” assumedly since he is, or is called, a socialist. What’s missing is that people are not labels, and it’s far from the only basis people vote on.
If voters were asked if they would elect a hater, a demagogue or a liar, I suspect none of those labels would achieve a 45% electable rating. Yet we (or at least the Electoral College) did just that in 2016.
When almost all the polls show Bernie Sanders beating Donald Trump, for Fanlund to ignore them and call Bernie unelectable, is unfathomable.
Don Ferber
Madison
