Dear Editor: Our local utility in Madison claims a strong community connection. What’s their record?
Five years ago, MGE proposed radical fixed rate bill increases to nearly $90/month — almost $70 for electricity alone. The regressive, over $1,000/year, fees before using any energy would primarily hurt low-income customers, as the current nearly $500/year fees do.
After loud community outcry, MGE hired a consultant and held a community conversation process that was to culminate in a community partnership. Instead, MGE decided the status quo suited them just fine.
Some utilities and states have declared an end to coal and plans to increase renewable energy up to 100 percent. MGE’s goals are a paltry 30 percent by 2030 and an 80 percent carbon reduction by 2050. The recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report clearly states that adhering to the Paris Climate Accord goals, as MGE is, is inadequate to meet climate change’s dire threats.
The four main cities MGE serves, Madison, Middleton, Monona and Fitchburg, all set goals of 100 percent renewable electricity for their city, and some up to 100 percent renewables community-wide for all fossil fuels. Assuming that most of that energy would come from MGE, where does that leave our communities and citizens in achieving those goals?
Now, MGE has quashed a shareholder resolution that would have at least offered a roadmap for moving off dirty coal to a 100 percent clean energy future. Is ignorance bliss?
Madison has long struggled with a strong disconnect between who we claim to be and who we are, with disparities that are all too apparent. Actions speak louder than words. Perhaps it’s time for our utility to become connected to the future we aspire to, not past perceptions that constantly require waylaying with claims that are not rooted in reality.
Don Ferber
Madison
