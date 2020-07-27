Don Ferber: Extend the utility moratoriums

Dear Editor: If you are struggling to pay your utility bill, your power could be shut off on July 25. To terminate access to cooling, internet, phone, refrigeration and other necessities during Wisconsin’s summer heat is harsh; doing so during a pandemic with added economic and health stresses is inhumane.
We’ve become increasingly aware of COVID-19’s disparate impacts on communities of color who are suffering higher rates of illness, death and economic and other stresses. Low-income residents in the U.S. pay 12% of their income for utilities, while the overall average is 3%. This disparity worsened starting in 2015 in Wisconsin when utility bill fixed fees, which residents cannot control by reducing power use or installing solar, were increased. The underlying reason for this was the added security of shareholder profits based on decisions made in investment firms’ and utilities’ board rooms — largely dominated by older white men and people of privilege.
The impacts of power shutoffs will fall disproportionately on black and brown people. Power and water are basic necessities in today’s world that should be readily available to all, not portioned out based on income. Our utility’s power rate structures already favor and give breaks to high energy users, while low energy users pay proportionately more. Given the inequities and injustices the pandemic and abuses of power have laid bare, we need to call out other aspects of our society that feed systemic racism.
When utility bills burden most those least able to pay and who are already disenfranchised and discriminated against, that’s a systemic problem in need of correction. As a first step, it’s time for our Public Service Commission and utilities to ensure fairness and justice, protect the public’s health, safety and welfare, and extend the moratoriums on power shutoffs.
Don Ferber
Madison
