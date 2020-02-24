Don Annen: Cap Times is a waste of paper

Don Annen: Cap Times is a waste of paper

Dear Editor: This letter is a test to see if the editor (i.e. Jessie Opoien) has the courage to print my opinion letter.

The Cap Times (which is an insert in the WSJ) is a waste of one of our valuable resources (paper). When the outdoor facilities (the outhouse) were in use then paper would have been a useful resource. That and the catalog. Toilet paper was too pricey.

The liberal bias contained in your insert is overwhelming. It is an insult to my conscientious intellect.

I used to write letters to the opinion page and enjoyed doing so. Those days are past. I thank God I'm over 90 and will not see the results of your biases come true.

Don Annen

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics