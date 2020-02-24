Don Annen: Cap Times is a waste of paper

Dear Editor: This letter is a test to see if the editor (i.e. Jessie Opoien) has the courage to print my opinion letter.
The Cap Times (which is an insert in the WSJ) is a waste of one of our valuable resources (paper). When the outdoor facilities (the outhouse) were in use then paper would have been a useful resource. That and the catalog. Toilet paper was too pricey.
The liberal bias contained in your insert is overwhelming. It is an insult to my conscientious intellect.
I used to write letters to the opinion page and enjoyed doing so. Those days are past. I thank God I'm over 90 and will not see the results of your biases come true.
Don Annen
Madison
