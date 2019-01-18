Dear Editor: This April, I’ll be voting for Ali Muldrow for School Board. My reasoning is simple: She stands by students, she cares, and she aims to move our community forward.
Although this will be only my second time voting, I feel extremely confident in my decision to vote for Ali. I have known Ali for the past four years of high school, and all throughout I have seen her support countless students, including myself. I first met her in 2015 at the committee hearing of the proposed "bathroom bill," where she directed all her attention to the trans youth whom the proposed bill would affect. As young people went up and testified in front of hundreds, she worked from the sidelines, supporting students through openly hateful comments and encouraging them to speak their truths.
I have since spent more time with Ali, both on GSAFE’s Youth Leadership Board and in her class Foundations of Leadership. Time and time again, she has shown up for youth and helped empower them to stand up for themselves. She has been outspoken about denouncing systematic oppression and promoting the safety of all students. She has never compromised her beliefs in equity and inclusion for the sake of self-gain — no, Ali has consistently been selfless and true.
Ali is the clear choice for Seat 4 of the Madison Metropolitan School District Board. She is ready to stand by marginalized students and is fully capable of making all the tough and necessary calls that will ultimately benefit our children. A vote for her is a vote for progress.
Dija Manly
Madison
