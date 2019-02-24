Dear Editor: If we don’t dramatically cut greenhouse-gas emissions, today’s fights about border walls, child separation and emergency powers may soon look like the good old days.
In Europe, the sudden influx of 1 million Syrian refugees in 2015, and a smaller, steady flow of Africans, has revived right-wing extremist parties in many liberal democracies.
And, although the PEW Research Center recently estimated that the number of illegal immigrants living in the U.S. actually dropped from 12.2 million in 2007 to 10.7 million in 2016, Trump’s anti-immigration demagoguery has consistently attracted a significant minority of Americans.
So, what’s going to happen when climate-related displaced people reach an entirely different scale — from hundreds of millions to a billion or more — primarily in Asia, Africa and Latin America?
At one extreme, an open-borders policy implies the end of nation states and world governance by something like the United Nations.
At the other extreme, the Brookings Institute predicted we may react violently, saying:
“The most problematic impact of global warming will be the way it forces people out of regions suffering from chronic droughts and rising sea levels…. (M)igration pressures will intensify in the coming decades and threaten the well-being of people in less-impacted countries. As a result, anti-immigration could become much stronger and possibly lead to violence.”
Either extreme threatens core values of our liberal democracy. We’ll need a middle way on immigration that’s ethically responsible and politically viable. Unfortunately, results so far aren’t promising.
Or maybe — just maybe — we could get serious about climate change.
Dick Smith
Madison
