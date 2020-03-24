Dick Schultz: Vote for Jill Karofsky on April 7

Dear Editor: I am writing to urge everybody to vote for Judge Jill Karofsky for Wisconsin Supreme Court. The role of the court is to interpret law, and not to pursue a partisan political agenda. Her opponent is a political hack, who is being supported for the position by some pretty extreme groups. One group actually wants to re-write the Wisconsin Constitution to outlaw birth control.

We need to fill that spot with a well respected, highly intelligent judge like Jill Karofsky. Please join me in supporting her in next months election.

Dick Schultz

Fort Atkinson

