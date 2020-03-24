Dick Schultz: Vote for Jill Karofsky on April 7

Dear Editor: I am writing to urge everybody to vote for Judge Jill Karofsky for Wisconsin Supreme Court. The role of the court is to interpret law, and not to pursue a partisan political agenda. Her opponent is a political hack, who is being supported for the position by some pretty extreme groups. One group actually wants to re-write the Wisconsin Constitution to outlaw birth control.
We need to fill that spot with a well respected, highly intelligent judge like Jill Karofsky. Please join me in supporting her in next months election.
Dick Schultz
Fort Atkinson
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!