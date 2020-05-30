Dick Masanz: Tiffany's comments about Andrea Palm were classless

Dear Editor: I am writing about Tom Tiffany’s remark stating that Andrea Palm should resign. Palm has had key leadership positions for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. She knows more about public health than Tom Tiffany. All of this arguing was because the Republicans said she took two more days than were allowed. (I don’t know the law regarding this, but they had to find something to complain about.) More people would have died if something wasn’t done right away.

By the time the Republicans' ego would have been satisfied, it would have been weeks and more people would have died. What Tom Tiffany said was just plain ignorant. He claims to be a successful businessman from northern Wisconsin. If he was so successful, why didn’t he pay any state tax for years (must have lost money)? He is not for the working man, just for big business. Considering he is from the Willow Flowage area, you would think he would love and want to save our great outdoors; far from it. Just look at his track record on that. Tom Tiffany, you have no class.

Dick Masanz

Stratford

