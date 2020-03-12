Dick Hindman: Suggested improvements to Madison's golf courses

Dear Editor: I have been playing golf at Yahara Hills for almost 50 years and I find it difficult to believe that the City of Madison has allowed the situation to get to this point.
The maintenance staff at Yahara does a fantastic job in an effort to keep the course In playable condition. The greens superintendent, Tryg, is probably the best in the area and in all likelihood could take his talents to a higher level if he so desired.
Although I would hate to see any of Yahara lost as a result of this situation, my recommendation would be to possibly close nine holes, do some rerouting of the remaining holes to come up with a nice, drier, playable 18-hole and 9-hole facility. This would definitely require the city to rectify some of the problems that currently exist but it would certainly beat closing the entire course.
As for the Monona course, I suggest a repair of their HVAC system, maybe some minor clubhouse improvements, and leave the course open for the enjoyment of those who now play it on a regular basis.
Dick Hindman
Cottage Grove
