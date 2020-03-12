Dick Hindman: Suggested improvements to Madison's golf courses

Dick Hindman: Suggested improvements to Madison's golf courses

Dear Editor: I have been playing golf at Yahara Hills for almost 50 years and I find it difficult to believe that the City of Madison has allowed the situation to get to this point.

The maintenance staff at Yahara does a fantastic job in an effort to keep the course In playable condition. The greens superintendent, Tryg, is probably the best in the area and in all likelihood could take his talents to a higher level if he so desired.

Although I would hate to see any of Yahara lost as a result of this situation, my recommendation would be to possibly close nine holes, do some rerouting of the remaining holes to come up with a nice, drier, playable 18-hole and 9-hole facility. This would definitely require the city to rectify some of the problems that currently exist but it would certainly beat closing the entire course.

As for the Monona course, I suggest a repair of their HVAC system, maybe some minor clubhouse improvements, and leave the course open for the enjoyment of those who now play it on a regular basis.

Dick Hindman

Cottage Grove

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics