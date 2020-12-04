Dick Ammann: Everyone should learn to better evaluate news sources

Dear Editor: Regarding Paul Fanlund's column on the state of news media: gatekeepers such as the person of Walter Cronkite and entire sources such as Time magazine should always be considered as having a viewpoint. Cronkite was not always objective. A friend who worked in CBS News as a researcher/writer told of how the staff kept insisting to Cronkite that the Vietnam War was going worse for the U.S. than he was reporting. They finally got him to go to Vietnam himself, and he returned with a changed perspective, so much so that President Johnson commented that he had just lost Cronkite and thus the war itself.
I was a Peace Corps volunteer in the Philippines in the late '60s and was dismayed by the U.S. news magazine reporting about the war, in contrast to what I was reading in Philippines newspapers, which were using non-U.S. as well as U.S. sources for their news. I grew to distrust Time magazine's war reporting greatly and have never read the magazine since then. I now rely for news on the New York Times and international services such as the BBC and appreciate the variety of opinions and writing in the Cap Times. I had to learn to evaluate the orientation and factual content of sources by myself; it ought to be stressed more in schools.
Dick Ammann
Sun Prairie
