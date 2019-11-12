Dear Editor: Lyme disease has hit Wisconsin particularly hard, impacting not only health but the culture that includes year-round outdoor sports. The Great Lakes and Connecticut are the two epicenters for Lyme in the U.S. Wisconsin is one of the top 20 states with infected residents. A Congressional Lyme Disease Caucus has been formed with both senators and representatives, but not one Wisconsin senator or representative is a member.
In January 2019, Rep. Christopher Smith introduced the National Lyme and Tick-Borne Diseases Control and Accountability Act (H.R. 220) that seeks to establish a national strategy to address and overcome Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases. The bill has 21 co-sponsors — not one of them is from Wisconsin.
In addition to the national legislation pending, two lawsuits have been filed. But research into the causes, and thus, solutions to Lyme is stymied because the initial work was conducted in the Military Biowarfare Section of the U.S. Military. The book "Bitten: The Secret History of Lyme Disease and Biological Weapons" by Kris Newby makes a very strong case for the origin of Lyme being a U.S. biowarfare experiment gone wrong. The research has been hampered by the confidential classification of the information so that scientists cannot discovery the origins of Lyme.
Please call, email, write or visit your two senators and your congressperson and insist that they take action to end this scourge of the state. If they don’t respond, vote them out of office in 2020.
Dianne Post
Phoenix, Arizona
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.