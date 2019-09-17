Dear Editor: It is sadly ironic that of all the expressed pros and cons of these noisy jets nesting in a place like Madison, none have stated an objection to the purpose of their existence. Forget the noise (although it is torture for those of us with tinnitus). The inconceivable amount of our money — trillions of the taxes we pay — is being used to build machines whose sole purpose is to kill and destroy. This insane and immoral use of our money would be better spent to support a better life for residents of the United States. I think about this every time I hear the existing jets approach my house, my heart begins to race and I immediately stop what I’m doing, grab my screaming, terrified dog, plug my ears, involuntarily crouch (duck and cover!) and wait until it’s over. It feels like war. NIMBY!
Diane Walder
Madison
