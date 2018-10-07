Dear Editor: Historic flooding. Disastrous storms. Melting ice and epic wildfires. Rising seas, hurricanes, and accelerating species extinction. All happening so fast we hardly know where to look for the next environmental catastrophe. People concerned about climate change are making their voices heard, raising the alarm about a planet in peril. While they do their best to put the focus on our carbon footprint and ecosystem protection, there's an enormous elephant in the room that's being avoided while we use cloth shopping bags and buy hybrids: OVERPOPULATION.
The environmental movement has been afraid to address overpopulation since the 1970s, when Zero Population Growth got slammed for daring to suggest limiting the size of families to sustain the planet. Apparently this roused the ire of people who felt their morals and free will were being challenged, and the movement backed off.
We seem to be more than willing to limit population of other species, sometimes to improve their lives but mostly to suit our own uses. But as comedian Bill Burr puts it, "It's not the deer clogging up the freeways. It's us."
I realize advocating for "making less people" is both a controversial and privileged position. But it's really the only things that will give this fragile planet and ALL its inhabitants any kind of a fighting chance.
Diane Perris
Madison
