Dear Editor: We saw the strength of America when people in great numbers came out to vote in the midterm election. Many stood for hours waiting their turn. The elderly, women from the suburbs, college-age people, those with jobs and mothers who were caring for their young children made sure they took time to vote.
This vote was a vote on Donald Trump. He went from rally to rally putting fear in the hearts of the people in his base. But the turnout said to Trump, “You no longer have all the power.” The result was the Democrats took control of the House of Representatives. We now have one of the branches of government back and legislators will exercise their leadership, causing the fall of Donald Trump.
Diana Vance
Monroe
