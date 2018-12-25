Dear Editor: The most beautiful plant in the Christmas season is the red poinsettia.
The legend about it begins in a village in Mexico. The weather was warm on Dec. 25. In the tiny church was a manger where the Baby Jesus lay.
The people of the village made gifts for the Christ Child. Maria, 6, had tried to weave something but it always fell apart. She was at a loss now what to bring Baby Jesus.
Her brother said the people in their village were going to church to bring their gifts for the Christ Child. Maria did not move. Her brother said “Come on. You need to bring Baby Jesus something for Christmas.” He picked a handful of weeds and told Maria to bring them. After walking half-way to the church she threw the weeds away.
A tear streamed down her face and was seen by her priest, Father Aquinas, who asked Maria why she was crying. She said, “I have no gift for Baby Jesus.”
“I see,” said Father Aquinas. “Well Baby Jesus loves every gift no matter how small. Let’s go over here and pick you some nice tall weeds and bring them to Baby Jesus.”
When Maria came to the church there was a line of people waiting to give their gifts. Her weeds did not match what the others gave but she remembered Father’s words.
When it came to be her turn she pulled the weeds from under her poncho and heard a few words of discontent. She quickly laid them beside Baby Jesus and closed her eyes in prayer. People in the church were really talking now and Maria opened her eyes. The place where she put her weeds was now filled with red poinsettias. It was a glorious sight and Jesus performed a miracle for her.
Merry Christmas, everyone. Peace on earth. Good will towards all.
Diana Vance
Monroe
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.