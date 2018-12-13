Dear Editor: What I see in Wisconsin is the enactment of George Orwell’s “Animal Farm.” It is happening at the Capitol.
The main characters are the pigs and they rebel. They are led by Napoleon, a boar who leads the rebellion against Farmer Jones and wins. After the rebellion he systematically begins to control all aspects of the farm until he is the undisputed tyrant. Gov. Scott Walker comes to mind as Napoleon.
The porker pig, Squealor, becomes Napolean’s mouthpiece. Throughout the story he manipulates the animals’ thoughts by using hollow but convincing rhetoric. This sounds like Speaker Robin Vos, who apparently planned for months to take power from the governor if a Democrat was elected. The animals he convinced were the Republicans in the Assembly.
At the end of Orwell’s novel, years have passed and laws have been reduced to a single law: “All Animals Are Equal but Some Are More Equal Than Others.”
“Animal Farm” is about totalitarianism. I think the Democrats were a bit shocked by the bills Robin Vos put before the Assembly. The bills are raw power grabs and the Republicans show once again that they are not there for the people of Wisconsin.
Gov.-elect Tony Evers was chosen governor with the existing powers that Robin Vos wants for the Assembly. Just like Squealor, Robin Vos convinced Republicans to hold a public hearing and then a vote behind closed doors in spite of many protesters and phone calls.
At the end of “Animal Farm” the pigs dress like humans and walk upright. They believe they are “more equal” than the others on the farm. I think we must continue to protest until we convince the other animals to shun Robin Vos’ rhetoric and his desire for power.
Diana Vance
Monroe
