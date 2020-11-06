Diana Benítez Pérez: Spread thanks, not COVID-19

Dear Editor: With Thanksgiving around the corner and an important election taking place, it is easy to forget about top public health issues that have been flaring as a consequence of the pandemic. Due to the increase in unemployment, food insecurity is at an all-time high. According to the CDC, one in every six households is food insecure in America, with rising numbers since the pandemic began. The Goodman Community Center estimated that at least 4,000 families in Dane County alone will be depending on them to secure a Thanksgiving meal. It is no secret that food insecurity leads to negative health impacts such as higher risk of obtaining chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension.
This Thanksgiving, while we excitedly shop for the perfect turkey to feed our loved ones, let’s keep in mind those who are not able to do the same. If you are able to donate funds, food or time to organizations like the Goodman Center or Second Harvest Food Pantry who are supporting households in need, please do so!
Our efforts should not stop there. Food insecurity is a public health issue that needs to be addressed in multiple forms. By electing public officials who support raising the minimum wage, certain households will no longer have to choose between paying rent or buying groceries. Let’s support community gardens and demand for grocery stores to be established in food desert areas so there can be more access to healthy food options for all communities all year round.
Diana Benítez Pérez
Madison
