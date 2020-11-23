Devin Gatton: We can count on medication distribution network to get vaccine out

Dear Editor: Two companies in the last two weeks have announced a 90-plus percent effective rate for the COVID-19 vaccines they are developing. These announcements give us hope that the rollercoaster ride of 2020 will soon come to an end.
While developing the vaccine is a huge deal, getting the vaccine distributed is equally as challenging. Luckily, if the past year has taught us anything, it’s that many industries have adapted and worked to meet these major challenges. And the distribution network that gets our nation’s medications and vaccines from manufacturers to patients has been a great example of that.
As a family that depends on regular maintenance medications, we have had zero problems getting the prescription drugs we depend on. Even when grocery store shelves were bare of toilet paper and hand soap back in April, the medication distribution network sprang into action and did their best to ensure that the vital medications we all depend on got to our local pharmacy.
Developing a vaccine to provide us the herd immunity we need to win the battle against COVID-19 is only as good as our ability to get that vaccine to the people that need it. Based on the performance of our prescription drug distributors thus far, I’m confident our country is ready to get the vaccine out when it’s finalized.
Devin Gatton
Elkhorn
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!