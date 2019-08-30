Dear Editor: Visits to the emergency room followed by unexpected bills and insurance statements reading “out-of-network” are something many of us have experienced. In fact, they have a term for it, “surprise billing.” After all, who is expected to network shop while racing to the ER to take care of an emergency?
That’s why it’s good that Congress is taking a look at ways to solve the problem. But, and this is a big but, a solution that makes the problem worse isn’t a solution at all. That’s why efforts in Congress to “fix” the problem of surprise bills by creating a system of price controls that would force doctors to accept insurance dictated payments, and remove any need for insurance companies to negotiate or expand networks, is exactly the wrong thing to do. This price fixing scheme will do nothing but make insurance networks smaller, drive doctors out-of-network (or out of business) and pad the bottom line of insurance companies at the expense of everyone else.
Surprise billing is a real problem that deserves a real solution. But a price fixing scheme isn’t a solution at all, it’s just a real way to make the problem worse.
Devin Gatton
Elkhorn
