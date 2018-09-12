Dear Editor: It’s pretty rare these days to see bipartisanship on an issue as important as health care, but it’s happening in D .C. and the reason why may surprise you.
Believe it or not, health insurance companies have been targeting those who are very sick and also get help with their insurance premiums. Their method of attack is prohibiting private, nonprofit charities from helping those sick folks with their insurance premiums. Without that charity help, people are forced off their plans and the insurance company takes an expensive patient off their plan. Sickening, I know.
A bill in Congress known as the Access to Marketplace Insurance Act has been introduced to stop insurance companies from targeting this charity premium help. Thankfully, both parties have come together to support it. With over 170 cosponsors, nearly 110 of whom are Republicans and more than 60 of whom are Democrats, the bill should have no problem becoming law, right?
Unfortunately, that’s not the case, as the bill has yet to get a vote.
Contact your federal representatives, tell them to support the Access to Marketplace Insurance Act. Surely everyone can agree we should allow charities to help the sick keep their insurance.
Devin Gatton
Milwaukee
