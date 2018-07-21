Dear Editor: It has almost been a year since the Trump administration announced that it would rescind the DACA program and called on Congress to pass a long-term legislative solution for Dreamers — jeopardizing Dreamers’ protections from deportation and their ability to work.
As the dust settles in Washington following the heated immigration debate last month, Wisconsinites remain eager to reform our immigration system and provide a long-term legislative solution for Dreamers, whose protections could end at any time.
Wisconsinites are pro-job creation, pro-wage growth and pro-Dreamer. Simply stated, Congress has failed us.
Despite good intentions, many Republicans failed to uphold their promises in order to appease leadership by voting on two disastrous bills: The Securing America’s Future Act and H.R. 6136. These bills did not offer a viable long-term legislative solution for Dreamers, and slashed legal immigration to levels that would decimate our economy.
However, there are commonsense legislative proposals to protect Dreamers and enhance border security that still exist, like the bipartisan Uniting and Securing America (USA) Act.
Our lawmakers need to be held to a higher standard. I urge them to work across the aisle and pass a bill that benefits Dreamers, our state and our country.
Devin Gatton
Milwaukee
