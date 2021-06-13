Derek Popp: Rulings essentially invalidate public health

Dear editor: So would it be reasonable to conclude that Wis. Stats. Sec. 252.03 no longer authorizes the public health departments to operate. The earlier ruling that a state emergency order expired after 30 days unless the Legislature issued an extension — which many localities took to mean that they couldn’t have a mask order — and now this ruling saying that local, and state, public health can’t close schools, would seem to eliminate their role in fighting a disease outbreak. That role now lies with the Legislature.
But, the real question is what duties do the public health departments still have? The rulings over the past year call into question whether the public health departments must operate under legislative authority, which they don’t now. Do they have the authority to inspect and give citations to restaurants and bars for example? I wonder when the Legislature is going to take up public health.
Derek Popp
Mount Horeb
