Dear Editor: Leah Vukmir's solution for replacing Obamacare with high-risk pools didn't work before and it won't work going forward. The program sort of covered 20,000 people (the program went under). The problem is that there are close to 80,000 uninsured with pre-existing conditions in Wisconsin and many more who are underinsured or at risk of being dropped thanks to Republican "reforms" of Obamacare. As a nurse, Vukmir apparently didn't pay attention to her patients when they were discussing how they were going to pay for care, not doing some treatments due to cost, or realizing that their insurance company wasn't going to cover the cost of treatment.
Vukmir should go out on the open market to get a price for insurance comparable to what she has as a state legislator. I'll bet if she can find coverage it will be really expensive and have exclusions like cancer treatment. The reforms that she talks about would allow employers to essentially exclude some workers from coverage due to pre-existing conditions. Yes, patient-centered reforms work if you have a very large bank account.
Derek Popp
Mount Horeb
