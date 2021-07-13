Derek Popp: Blue Mound snowmobile trail a bad idea

Dear Editor: The DNR Board made a decision to construct a snowmobile trail through Blue Mound State Park based on bad information. First, a majority of the pro trail comments came from outside the area. This is great news, suggesting that people will travel here to use the trail. Unfortunately that is not the case.
There is very little destination snowmobile traffic to Dane county. There is, however, a lot of regional cross country skier traffic to Dane County and Blue Mound State Park. The snow pack here doesn't hold up to snowmobile use; the average number of days is less than one month. Second there is an alternative route along the road that has been cleared and maintained for a groomer. This route will continue to be maintained. Third, it has been said that this is an issue of fairness and equal access. That is simply not the case. Snowmobiles have thousands of miles of trails in the state and many hundreds of miles through public land. They just don't have a trail through Blue Mound State Park.
Compared to other recreational users of public lands they have much more access than any other group. Hopefully, the friends group succeeds, but this will go down as a bad decision.
Derek Popp
Mount Horeb
