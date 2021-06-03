 Skip to main content
Dennis Reynolds: Column makes case that racism is ingrained

Dear Editor: Just wanted to congratulate Paul Fanlund on an excellent piece of writing. Putting systemic racism in quotation marks to minimize the issue of racism in the United States is just another form of white privilege. Racism in our country is not just systemic, it's ingrained. Fanlund's opinion piece made that very clear.

Dennis Reynolds

Madison

