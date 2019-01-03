Dear Editor: Change is the only constant in life, making conservatism history's big loser.
Slavery, female servitude, child labor, colonialism, etc., were once deemed acceptable, even Godly. Now they're universally seen as terrible practices from a benighted past.
Similarly, women will ultimately win equal pay for equal work, plus fully control their own bodies. The LGBTQ community will enjoy life free of stigma. Racial minorities will finally experience Martin Luther King's realized dream.
Poverty-pay workers won't have to strike and chant the painful truth, "We can't survive on $7.25!" Three mega-rich individuals will no longer hold as much wealth as the bottom half of our population combined.
Health care and higher education will be affordable for all.
Mother Earth will be protected from environmentally destructive profiteers and our progeny will know safe tomorrows.
Outrageous lame-duck "coups" by reactionary hard-liners against democratically chosen new leaders (witness Wisconsin) will dramatically backfire, leaving the Republican Party in utter shambles.
Uplifting progressive values will unquestionably define our future, with activist youths and females being pivotal in achieving that welcome inevitability.
Dennis Rahkonen
Superior
