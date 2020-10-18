 Skip to main content
Dennis Rahkonen: Trump will never make America great for ordinary folks

Dear Editor: We'll see snakes wearing running shoes before Donald Trump actually makes America great for ordinary folks.

What's needed is combining the many inspiring movements that have recently risen into one unstoppable force championing the common good.

Boldly marching women and students, minorities battling racial injustice, the renewed Poor People's Campaign, steadfast water protectors, etc.

Only unified mass resistance can end such travesties as U.S. wealth disparity between the obscenely rich and increasingly hard-pressed workers being so wide that it makes the Grand Canyon look like a mere roadside ditch.

Impoverished souls with only a few clothing items inside rental apartment chests of drawers aren't our enemy.

Can the same be said about Trump's shamefully profiteering class allies possessing multiple homes with walk-in closets full of tailored suits?

Dennis Rahkonen

Superior

