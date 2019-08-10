Dear Editor: Memorial Day is behind us, but Veterans Day lies ahead.
Once again we'll honor those who fought in necessary World War II, plus falsely justified debacles like Vietnam and Iraq.
In a 1990 Vanity Fair profile on Donald Trump, his then-wife Ivana was cited as saying her husband kept a collection of Hitler's speeches near his bedside.
Demonizing others via big lies was how dictatorship gained public support in Germany. Now, under Trump, his "base" buys into identical hatred incitement.
How can those who venerate family members that died combating Nazis support someone who increasingly, alarmingly comes across as an exponent of Fascism 2.0?
Are they oblivious to how history — at its horrific worst — can repeat itself, through sinister manipulation?
Dennis Rahkonen
Superior
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Dennis
Rahkonen