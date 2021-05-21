Dennis Rahkonen: GOP lies stain America

Dear Editor: Donald Trump lost his reelection bid for a clear, compelling reason. Enough voters understood that he was a massively destructive misleader whose racism, xenophobia, misogyny, corruption-infused greed, blatant lying and devilishly maniacal megalomania better qualified him as a veritable fiend rather than president.
But Cult 45 zealots rejected that truth, believing that Joe Biden's fair, overwhelming victory was "a steal" instead.
They saturated themselves in their brain-washer's fluid deceit, which dripped to darkly stain American history during the profoundly unpatriotic, decidedly fascistic Capitol insurrection.
Their continuing, unapologetic extremism imposes a kind of chronic wasting disease on decency, democracy and our societal survivability itself.
Dennis Rahkonen
Superior
