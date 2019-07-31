Dear Editor: With the recent move to lift restrictions on E15 by President Trump, the agricultural community has an opportunity to build America’s economy with more renewable biofuels. And that means less reliance on foreign oil, cleaner air and more income in rural communities. The ethanol industry generates about $4.2 billion in economic activity, 19,000 jobs and $982 million in wages each year in the state of Wisconsin.
As an American farmer I’m thrilled to help lower pump prices. The Environmental Protection Agency continues to ignore a major issue. The agency is issuing refinery exemptions to large oil companies like Exxon, exempting them from biofuel rules, and destroying demand for ethanol.
How are American farmers supposed to compete when consumers can’t access biofuel blends? The waivers issued by the EPA are undermining the opportunities that year-round E15 sales are supposed to boost. The EPA should rescind these exemptions to huge refineries and give farmers a chance to claw back some of the income that has been lost during the worst agricultural downturn since the 1980s.
Families of farmers are relying on President Trump to keep pressing ahead after E15 and do whatever it takes to put an end to these anti-ethanol exemptions. If the president and the EPA can’t make it happen, then there’s little chance we'll soon see an economic recovery in rural America.
Dennis Lundell
Livingston
