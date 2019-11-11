Dear Editor: Politicians in Washington might think that rural Wisconsin is far away, and they may not see the impact their decisions have on farmers — but the effects are real and often immediate. That is especially true when it comes to policies on biofuels, which impact the economic stability of the entire rural economy. This is why we appreciate President Trump’s recent pledge to uphold the Renewable Fuel Standard, which would supply certainty and ensure that ethanol blending standards are met.
The Environmental Protection Agency hasn’t honored those promises. Harmful actions by the EPA, like the misuse of refinery exemptions, contributed to a multi-year drop in farm income. These handouts destroyed more than 4 billion gallons of ethanol demand at the expense of farm income. Their latest plan — which conflicts with the president’s pledge — fails to uphold the RFS and will cause more pain and, I believe, lower prices for corn. Lower income for Wisconsin farmers means more pain for rural communities, schools and farm families.
The EPA must quickly fulfill President Trump’s promise to rural America and stop diminishing the market Wisconsin farmers depend on.
Dennis Lundell
Livingston
