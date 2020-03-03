Dennis Lee: Media virtue signaling is why Trump will win in 2020

Dear Editor: The recent feature on Colin Steck from the UW Fishing team captured my interest as I was expecting an interesting and light-hearted piece but was stunned when the writer ambushed the 20-year-old student right out of the blocks with "the photos on your website show mostly a bunch of white guys holding up fish. Is the general membership more diverse?"
What the hell does that condescending question/statement have to do with anything? It's obvious that the writer is a typical Madison liberal trying to push his woke agenda but his lame attempt jumped the shark. I understand that liberals are obsessed with identity politics but the rest of us don’t see color, gender, sexual orientation and religion in every situation. By doing so, it is actually the left who are the racists. Members of the media seem dismayed that only 13% of the population trust the media "a great deal" but articles like these are the reason why.
The constant virtue signaling from your paper and others in the media may help you to win the approval of your peers and the Bernie crowd but, just know, the rest of us in the silent majority are completely turned off by it and it is one of the main reasons why Trump got elected in 2016 and will win again in 2020.
Dennis Lee
Waunakee
