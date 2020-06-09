Dennis Lee: COVID-19 doesn't warrant strict policy restrictions

Dear Editor: In March, the so-called experts and their models predicted that the coronavirus death rate would be 3% and that there would be 2-3 million deaths in the U.S. by June. Now, the Centers for Disease Control is finally admitting that the average American's chances of dying from COVID-19 are extremely small. The CDC's latest best estimate of the death rate for individuals with the virus is just 0.26%, slightly higher than that of the seasonal flu. Furthermore, the CDC indicates that the infection fatality rate for non-nursing home residents is about 0.1% or 1 in 1,000. And that includes people of all ages and all health statuses outside of nursing homes. The CDC estimates the death rate from COVID-19 for those under 50 is 1 in 5,000 for those with symptoms. Those without them are more likely to die in a car accident. And schoolchildren, whose lives, mental health, and education we are destroying, are more likely to get struck by lightning.It is time to stop the insanity. I know it is difficult for the liberal policy makers to give up any of their unconstitutional control of people's lives but the science just doesn't support it.
Dennis Lee
Waunakee
