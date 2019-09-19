Dear Editor: In general, I am an advocate for the best military in the world. I also strongly support and believe in the Second Amendment. at the same time, I never want to see America become a military state — and in some ways we are or are very close. I support the men and women who give their lives to defend America! I support the F-35s coming to 115th Fighter Wing. I salute, honor, respect, admire, and THANK the men and women who serve.
Dennis Krizan
Cottage Grove
