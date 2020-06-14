Dennis Keeney: What price will we pay today?

Dear Editor: Thanks, Dave Zweifel, for an excellent column about black students protesting at the UW campus 50 years ago. I was on the soil science faculty in 1968 and recall those times. I had brought over a graduate student from Nigeria and we worried for his safety.

I came from Iowa State University, also completely segregated, so I did not realize how bad it was at UW. If I recall, the students wanted a Black Studies Department but had to settle for a Center. At least it was something.

It was a campus in turmoil. My office and laboratories on the ground floor of King Hall were firebombed and damaged by anti-war protesters. Only the Sterling Hall bombing seemed to quiet things down, but at a terrible price.

What price will we ultimately pay today?

Dennis Keeney

Madison

