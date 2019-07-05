Dear Editor: I was in complete agreement with Dave Zweifel’s “Plain Talk” column (“Preventing diseases should never be political”) until he repeated the pro-choice talking point: “It’s [not] OK to tell a woman what to do with her body.” This oversimplifies a complex issue, as it can be argued that there is another body involved (the fetus/baby) — a point which becomes more and more plausible as a pregnancy progresses. Note that this need not be a religious viewpoint (I’m an atheist). I have mixed feelings about abortion, but one thing I’m sure of is that it’s about more than just the woman’s body.
Dennis J. Kosterman
Madison, WI
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.