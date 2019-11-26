Dennis Gjerseth: Republicans care more about gun lobbyists than Wisconsin voters

Dear Editor: In Wisconsin surveys, 80% of the voters would like to see red flag laws and the gun show loopholes at least discussed. Seventeen states have passed a red flag law; 21 states have passed the gun show background checks. Two hundred and thirty years ago, our founders passed the Second Amendment. Of course, we had muzzleloaders back then. Gov. Tony Evers called a special session to discuss these issues. Yet the GOP-controlled Legislature was called to order and simply adjourned. So, it seems to me that Republicans are more interested in the NRA and gun manufacturer lobbyists' wishes than the 80% of Wisconsin's voters. I only hope we remember this in our future voting.
Dennis Gjerseth
Humbird
