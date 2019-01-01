Dear Editor: The Republican Party of Wisconsin is inebriated with power and it is a mean drunk.
As friends and relatives, we have watched the party the last few years as it has become increasingly addicted to power in the gerrymandered saloon it built for itself. We had hoped for a while that, after waking with a hangover from bouts of intemperate law-making, it would listen to the recriminations of those watching and sober up. Unfortunately, it has continued its slide into habit and dependency, so much so that it appears it is now time to remove the party from office — first that it might not hurt itself more than it has, and second to prevent it from doing further harm to the general public it is meant to serve.
Detoxification of one or two election cycles may not be enough to effect a cure. The party must itself hit rock bottom before it can come to grips with and take responsibility for the harm it has done to itself and others. Unfortunately, there are not any Power Anonymous groups in Wisconsin. Perhaps, with help from the voters, the party can form one of its own.
All of us have hope for the Republican Party, but we all know that overcoming an addiction as powerful as this is difficult and takes time. We as friends and relatives can do little but offer encouragement and support while ourselves taking on the hard task of not enabling the party to continue in its self-destructive behavior. As difficult as it may be, for Republicans this may mean voting Independent or not at all. For Democrats, it does not mean becoming a teetotaler, but rather learning to imbibe with extreme caution lest it too become a poweraholic.
Dennis Day
Oregon
