Dennis B. Appleton: Too bad Cruz didn't buy a one-way ticket

Dear Editor: Contrary to the opinion of many in Madison, I think it was perfectly fine that Sen. Ted Cruz went to Mexico while his home state of Texas was in the midst of a massive crisis. My only quibble with his actions is that it wasn’t a one-way ticket.

Dennis B. Appleton

Madison

