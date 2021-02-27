Dennis B. Appleton: Too bad Cruz didn't buy a one-way ticket

Dear Editor: Contrary to the opinion of many in Madison, I think it was perfectly fine that Sen. Ted Cruz went to Mexico while his home state of Texas was in the midst of a massive crisis. My only quibble with his actions is that it wasn’t a one-way ticket.
Dennis B. Appleton
Madison
