Dennis B Appleton: Some former presidents owe Trump their gratitude

Dear Editor: With Presidents’ Day only weeks away, it is fitting to note that there are a number of well-known American political figures who owe an enormous debt of gratitude to President Donald Trump.
At the top of that list would be past presidents James Buchanan and Andrew Johnson, followed closely by Millard Fillmore, Franklin Pierce, Warren G. Harding, John Tyler and Herbert Hoover.
In almost every legitimate poll to determine the worst American presidents, Buchanan and Johnson alternate at the very bottom of those lists — the worst of the worst — with the above-named competitors consistently close on their heels.
Theirs is an ignominious place in U.S. history. Their descendants have suffered untold embarrassment for generations, surprising no one when they ignore or disavow any genetic connection to their infamous ancestors.
But now they have some small measure of relief. Although nothing can alter the historical record, they can be assured that the very last name on the list will no longer be one of theirs, thanks to Mr. Trump. He has locked up last place for generations — perhaps centuries — to come, setting the bar so low that it will be virtually impossible for his pitiful place in the rankings to ever be challenged.
So on behalf of the memories and progeny of Messrs. Buchanan, Johnson et al, thank you, Mr. Trump, for securing your place at the bottom of the presidential barrel.
Dennis B Appleton
Madison
