Dennis B. Appleton: Ron Johnson is detached from reality

Dear Editor: Sen. Ron Johnson has once again displayed his enormous capacity for convenient political deafness.
President Trump has expressed in no uncertain terms that he will be unwilling to accept the decision of the people if he loses the November election. Yet Sen. Johnson is apparently listening to an entirely different person than the current occupant of the Oval Office. Regardless of the blatancy of the president’s threats, which leave no room for interpretation whatsoever, Sen. Johnson refuses to acknowledge what the rest of the country has clearly heard, including many of his own colleagues.
Sen. Johnson’s detachment from reality, however, does have an upside. Once the medical technology is approved and ready for testing, he will be the ideal candidate to receive the very first transplant of a spine.
Dennis B. Appleton
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!