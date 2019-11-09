Dear Editor: Wisconsin Public Television has been renamed PBS Wisconsin, “part of a nationwide rebranding effort by PBS.”
As part of the overall change, the station’s logo will also change to better reflect the national connection.
The Cap Times’ article notes that the face in the PBS logo has been altered, that “the nose of the profile character in the logo has been tilted up slightly, in an effort to make the character look more thoughtful.”
Unfortunately, “having one’s nose in the air” has long been a symbol not of thoughtfulness, but of snobbery and pretension.
The power of subliminal messages has been well-documented. At a time when public broadcasting needs to reach out to more people than ever for support, this may not have been the best image to be promoting, even if unintentional.
Dennis B. Appleton
Madison
