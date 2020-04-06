Dennis B Appleton: In light of COVID-19, let's alter athletics-academics balance on campus

Dear Editor: Heretical as the idea may be for some, we should consider the "what if" impact of COVID-19 and the potential of no college football this fall.

Football has become simply too high of a priority on college campuses, including here in Madison. Millions of dollars are handed out in athletic scholarships while many non-athlete students struggle under massive debt. Professors are often underpaid and under-appreciated, while coaches enjoy six- and seven-figure salaries and lucrative commercial endorsements. The fact is that most Division I football head coaches are part of the notorious one percent, economically speaking.

Businesses nationwide lament the lack of well-trained graduates in almost every field, but professional sports teams have no problem stocking their rosters with athletes fresh out of college.

College sports were conceived as a form of casual, healthy exercise and diversion for students. The current college athletics megastructure bears no relation to that concept. Ultimately, there will be an ironic price to pay, when the shortage of doctors and engineers and scientists is unable to design safe equipment or treat the injuries or cope with the long-term medical consequences of football that we are only now beginning to come to grips with.