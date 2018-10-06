Dear Editor: On the subject of climate change, the current political administration apparently prefers to live in denial while pandering to special interests rather than acknowledge the scientific data and take all possible measures to prevent the impending catastrophe.
This unfortunate scenario is a classic illustration of the relatively new doctrine of politicothermodynamics, an emerging discipline in which President Trump is an acknowledged authority. The central politicothermodynamic principle states that any increase in global warming is in direct proportion to the amount of hot air emanating from the Oval Office.
Were there to be a Nobel Prize offered in this fledgling field, there is little doubt as to who would be the inaugural ignominious laureate.
Dennis B. Appleton
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.