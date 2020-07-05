Dennis B. Appleton: A suggestion for a new statue

Dear Editor: The removal and destruction of historic statues across the United States is a radical but understandable expression of anger and frustration at centuries of social, political and economic inequity in this country.
To replace the expunged statuary, every major American city should erect a statue of President Donald Trump. They would be monuments to self-serving greed, corruption and dishonesty, symbolizing the antithesis of everything the founders of this country intended.
Then, in an act of national catharsis that would send a message to the entire world that America is better, stronger, smarter and more caring than this ignorant, petty politician, we could have the distinct pleasure of tearing them all down.
Dennis B. Appleton
Madison
