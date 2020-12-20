 Skip to main content
Dennis B. Appleton: 3 justices live in an alternate universe

Dennis B. Appleton: 3 justices live in an alternate universe

Dear Editor: On Monday, the Wisconsin Supreme court denied Donald Trump’s final attempt to alter the outcome of Wisconsin’s election results.

Unfortunately, the vote was a head-scratching 4-3, considering the fact that every other legal entity in the state and nation had firmly rejected all such previous attempts.

The three dissenting justices on Wisconsin’s high court apparently have one foot in an alternate universe, a place where up is down, right is wrong, and facts, precedent and common sense count for little in the legal system.

I suspect that if a suit were brought to the Wisconsin Supreme Court challenging whether the sun rises in the east, the ruling against the west would still be 4-3.

Dennis B. Appleton

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

