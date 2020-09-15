Denise LaBudda: We deserve kind, caring leaders

Dear Editor: When I moved to rural Wisconsin, I was impressed by the sense of community connection and people’s strength, hope and generosity. I remember a fundraiser on an icy January night when this community of 3,800 raised $50,000 auctioning what we had to help a family with a sick child. We were at our best — and we knew it.
I want to believe deep down we’re still the same people, but the divisive tone of our country, coupled with fear and lack of leadership has taken us to new depths. Our president disparages those who’ve lost their lives fighting to protect our freedom as “suckers” and “losers” — his reference to veterans, not those refusing to wear masks.
Our Republican-dominated state Legislature restricted the governor’s power, required in-person voting during a pandemic, terminated stay-at-home orders, and refused to explore police reform. All because even with gerrymandered districts, a leader other than a Republican won the election for governor by a slim margin. Our current assembly representative (Travis Tranel) has met with the Legislature less than 30 seconds during the past five months. Where is his commitment to leadership? How can he claim to be pro-life when he works against the governor’s efforts to limit our public health crisis and protect life?
We’re better than this and deserve leaders who are kind, decent and caring. Leaders who are willing to work, bridge differences and create opportunities to make a better future. We’re better together and need to take care of each other, including the most vulnerable among us. It’s time for a change. Vote for decency and elect new leaders who represent hope that we are better than this and will get through this together.
Denise LaBudda
Lancaster
