Dear Editor: I am concerned because it seems people who oppose religious beliefs don't recognize that they, themselves may also be opposing freedom of speech, freedom of choice, etc.
If we are a free society, then everyone, regardless of their beliefs should have the same freedom to congregate, to offer free food, and to invite others to events. Should we oppose carnivals because the teens may run away to become a "carny?" Perhaps, no teen should attend a concert because they will become groupies. Hmm, I think not.
Denise Cole
Waunakee
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
I am concerned because it seems people who oppose religious beliefs dont recognize that they, themselves may also be opposing freedom of speech, freedom of choice, etc
If we are a free society, then everyone, regardless of their beliefs should have the same freedom to congregate, to offer free food, and to invite others to events. Should we oppose carnivals because the teens may run away to become a "carny"? Perhaps, no teen should attend a concert because they will become groupies. Hmmm, I think not.