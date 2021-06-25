Denise Beckfield: Wisconsin drunk driving laws a joke

Dear Editor: It was reported on Tuesday that, following a crash, a man was charged with his sixth OWI. But instead of jailing him, the court commissioner set him free, with the requirement that he maintain absolute sobriety and not enter a bar or a liquor store.
What a joke! It doesn't take a rocket scientist to recognize that someone who's already been charged with five prior OWIs has a serious drinking problem and isn't likely to adhere to those conditions. Tragically, it was also reported that another drunk driver crashed her car, killing an 8-year-old child and causing life-threatening injuries in four other children.
Maybe it's time Wisconsin legislators stopped taking money from the Tavern League and toughened our state's drunk driving laws so that, after their third, fourth, fifth or sixth OWI, drivers are put behind bars and citizens of Wisconsin could sleep at night, knowing we were safe from drunk drivers.
Denise Beckfield
Verona
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.