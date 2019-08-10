Dear Editor: Surely everyone sees the irony in Donald Trump's denouncing hate following the tragic shootings in El Paso — a shooting explicitly targeting Mexicans and immigrants, groups about which Trump has made hateful statements ("rapists and murderers") and taken hateful actions.
The other part of the equation, in both the El Paso and Dayton tragedies, is our nation's ready access to assault weapons, which could have been limited in 2004, when Sen. Dianne Feinstein introduced a bill to reinstate the assault weapons ban, but which 60 NRA-funded senators voted down, following which, more than 200 Americans have been killed in mass shootings with assault weapons. And tragedies like this will continue so long as we have legislators who care more about NRA lobbyists than the safety of their constituents, and a president who embraces white nationalists and sees no problem with his hate-filled messages directed at Mexicans, Muslims and African-American members of Congress.
Denise Beckfield
San Diego, California
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.